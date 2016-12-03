Fort Bragg vs. St. Patrick-St. Vincent

Fort Bragg has a real challenge coming up — the hardest it has met all year.

It and St. Patrick-St. Vincent face off this Saturday at 7:00 PM to determine whose season will come to a close. Each team will be battling to keep its win streak alive, with Fort Bragg having won 11 in a row and St. Patrick-St. Vincent four.

Fort Bragg took its game last week by a score of 20 – 7. Senior running back Trystin Strickland continued his outstanding stretch of play, as he rushed for 128 yards in the win, marking his 3rd consecutive game with over 100 yards rushing. Strickland has now scored at least one TD in the past eight consecutive games. As for St. Patrick-St. Vincent, it came out on top against Berean Christian last week with a 30 – 16 win.

Their wins bumped St. Patrick-St. Vincent to 10-3 and Fort Bragg to 11-1. St. Patrick-St. Vincent and Fort Bragg can’t both win again this week. We’ll learn on Saturday which team falters and which extends its success.