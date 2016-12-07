Bill Ayers visits Mind Body Health & Politics to discuss “Demand The Impossible”

DEMAND THE IMPOSSIBLE — A Radical Manifesto

Bill Ayres will visit an old friend, Skip Taube and Dr. Richard L. Miller on Mind Body Health & Politics on Wednesday December 7th at 3pm. Watch live to call in on (707)964-0101 or chat online in real time with viewers of like mind.

Editor – While perusing the Oberlin alumni magazine my partner gets, I gleaned this insight: …”as an author, it really taught us about the POWER OF AUDACITY — what it means to have a desire manifest or realize something, to birth it AGAINST ALL ODDS. The audience was so responsive, their energy and awareness was palpable, and I felt many times you could sense the OPENING OF HEARTS AND MINDS.” This by way of informing your readers that author Bill Ayers will be at the Gallery Bookshop in Mendocino on December 7 at 6:30 to promote his new book, DEMAND THE IMPOSSIBLE — A Radical Manifesto. As he is an old friend from Ann Arbor days, I took special interest in the following Mendocino recollection of his from a new book, Witness to the Revolution by Clara Bingham: