Vaccination Symposium January 28 2017

Mendocino TV will broadcast live from Town Hall

Mendocino TV will broadcast live the Vaccination Symposium on January 28 2017 from Fort Bragg Town Hall from 10:00am-4:00pm.

A national known expert Dr. Tim O’Shea, author of “Vaccination Is Not Immunization will be a featured speaker. “Vaccination Is Not Immunization is written for everyone concerned about the health and well-being of their children and of themselves. It’s all there: the history of vaccines; the ingredients of vaccines; the dangers of vaccines. It’s for parents, educators, those in the medical profession, midwives, nurses, those working in government and practitioners of alternative medicine as well.” Click on the following website for more information on Dr. O’Shea.

http://www.immunitionltd.com/book/vaccination-is-not-immunization.htm

Other speakers will include Richard Ries, Dr. Micah Ries as well as legal and other experts on the controversial topic of vaccinations in both children and adults.

Building Healthy Communities, hosted by Marianne McGee, will have a call in show with Richard Ries, Dr. Micah Ries and Charlie Acker on Saturday January 7 at 3:00pm to start the dialog on the science and issues regarding vaccinations. View this live broadcast at www.mendocinotv.com and call in at 707-964-0101





