Mendocino County Fish & Game Commission December 13, 2016
Mendocino County Fish & Game Commission
501 Low Gap Road Ukiah, CA 95482
AGENDA
DATE: Tuesday , December 13, 2016
TIME: 6:00 pm
LOCATION:
Ukiah Branch of the Mendocino County Library 105 N. Main Street, Ukiah, CA 95482
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Public Expression on Non-Agenda Items (No Action)
- Approval of Minutes from August 9, 2016
- Reports:
- CA Fish and Wildlife Warden, Warden Steve White
- Department of Fish and Wildlife Biologist, Scott Koller
- Mendocino Wildlife Association
- Discussion and Possible Action Regarding current and future abalone management. (Guerrero)
- Discussion and Possible Action Regarding Prosecution of local Fish and Wildlife regulation infractions (White)
- Grant Proposal Schedule Update (Staff)
- 2017 Meeting Schedule and Election of Officers
- Commissioner Comments, Reports, Announcements
- Adjournment
NEXT MEETING SCHEDULED:
Special Meeting January 17, 2017 for Grant Presentations (location to be announced)
