Mendocino County Fish & Game Commission December 13, 2016

Mendocino County Fish & Game Commission

501 Low Gap Road Ukiah, CA 95482

AGENDA

DATE: Tuesday , December 13, 2016

TIME: 6:00 pm

LOCATION:

Ukiah Branch of the Mendocino County Library 105 N. Main Street, Ukiah, CA 95482

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Public Expression on Non-Agenda Items (No Action)
  3. Approval of Minutes from August 9, 2016
  4. Reports:
    • CA Fish and Wildlife Warden, Warden Steve White
    • Department of Fish and Wildlife Biologist, Scott Koller
    • Mendocino Wildlife Association
  5. Discussion and Possible Action Regarding current and future abalone management. (Guerrero)
  6. Discussion and Possible Action Regarding Prosecution of local Fish and Wildlife regulation infractions (White)
  7. Grant Proposal Schedule Update (Staff)
  8. 2017 Meeting Schedule and Election of Officers
  9. Commissioner Comments, Reports, Announcements
  10. Adjournment
NEXT MEETING SCHEDULED:
Special Meeting January 17, 2017 for Grant Presentations (location to be announced)
Mendocino Fish and Game Commissioners

