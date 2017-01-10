Community News Mind Body Health & Politics Programs 

Mind Body Health & Politics Interviews CrazyWise Directors Phil Borges & Kevin Tomlinson

The Producers of The Film, CrazyWise; On Mind Body Health & Politics, starting at 6PM on Wednesday, January 11.

Crazy…or wise? The traditional wisdom of indigenous cultures often contradicts modern views about a mental health crisis. Is it a ‘calling’ to grow or just a ‘broken brain’? The documentary CRAZYWISE explores what can be learned from people around the world who have turned their psychological crisis into a positive transformative experience.
You can help CRAZYWISE with distribution and grow the conversation on an international level by hosting a community screening or making a tax-deductible donation.
Visit www.CRAZYWISEfilm.com to learn more and sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on where and how to see the film.

Directed by Phil Borges and Kevin Tomlinson

 

 

