The Shift Examines “The Cannabis Bank”

Cannabis Cash & Public Banking is presented at The Fort Bragg Public Library

Doug McKenty of The Shift and Keith Wyner, co-host of Naturally Mendocino recorded this meeting on banking and cannabis industry difficulties participating in modern commerce due to unnaturally harsh federal banking restrictions and regulations. As the whole nation is preparing to financially jump into today’s “Green Rush” to the economy growers, remanufacturers and retailers face constant harassment in the banking and insurance industry. This presentation rolled out a banking alternative that enables participation yet will be safe from federal oversight.