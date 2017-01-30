National Known Expert Dr. Tim O’Shea D.C. Author Of “Vaccination Is Not Immunization”

National Known Expert Dr. Tim O’Shea D.C. was a featured guest speaker at the Mendocino Vaccine Awareness Symposium.

“Vaccination Is Not Immunization” is written for everyone concerned about the health and well-being of their children and of themselves. It’s all there: the history of vaccines; the ingredients of vaccines; the dangers of vaccines. It’s for parents, educators, those in the medical profession, midwives, nurses, those working in government and practitioners of alternative medicine as well.” Click on the following website for more information on Dr. O’Shea.

http://www.immunitionltd.com/book/vaccination-is-not-immunization.htm