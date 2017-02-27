EWS Fully Funded Now!

Mayor announces significant donation while issues continue to pile up!

Mayor Lindy Peters announced the Extreme Weather Shelter (EWS) received an anonymous donation to the Mayor’s Fund which will carry it through this winter and perhaps leave a reserve for next year.

While this a step forward, there are still many issues with Mendocino Coast Hospitality Center (MCHC) which continue to concern the City, clients and citizens. At his weekly meeting many people shared additional concerns regarding MCHC services including inadequate and spoiled food, people sleeping on dirty, bare mattresses, families with children sleeping in the main building with no access to the family unit, no hot water or showers as well as retaliation for those clients who have spoken out publicly.

City of Fort Bragg council and staff are doing what they can including: recommending a camera system for the alley, putting a bench near Hospitality House (HH) and checking to see if those clients have warrants, it is actually up to Mendocino County to enforce its contracts with MCHC. The Board of Directors for MCHC needs assure services are provided in a humane and healthy manner as well as appropriately respond to community concerns!

Mendocino County also needs to provide MCDH with their $30,000 grant to provide the EWS services, which has not been paid yet according to Mayor Peters. This may be contributing to the disintegrating quality of services and care as MCHC is likely using other funds to cover the EWS expenses.

Please see Mendocino TV’s recent reports for more information as we continue to monitor the MCHC issues and potential resolutions.

