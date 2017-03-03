Ayelet Waldman, author of “A Really Good Day”on Mind, Body, Health & Politics, March 8 @ 6pm

Dr.Richard L. Miller will host Ayelet Waldman, New York Times best selling author of “A Really Good Day” on Wednesday March 8 at 6pm on Mind, Body, Health & Politics.

A revealing, courageous, fascinating and funny account of the author’s experiment with microdoses of LSD in an effort to treat a debilitating mood disorder, of her quest to understand a misunderstood drug, and of her search for a really good day.

When a small vial arrives in her mailbox from “Lewis Carroll,” Ayelet Waldman is at a low point. Her mood storms have become intolerably severe, she has tried nearly every medication possible, her husband and children are suffering with her. So she opens the vial, places two drops on her tongue, and joins the ranks of an underground, but increasingly vocal group of scientists and civilians successfully using therapeutic microdoses of LSD. As Waldman charts her experience over the course of a month– bursts of productivity, sleepless nights, a newfound sense of equanimity–she also explores the history and mythology of LSD, the cutting-edge research into the drug, and the byzantine policies that control it. Drawing on her experience as a Federal public defender, and as the mother of teenagers, and her research into the therapeutic value of psychedelics, Waldman has produced a book that is eye-opening, often hilarious, and utterly enthralling.

