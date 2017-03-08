This article clearly and simply spells out the impacts of the draft plan including what is eliminated from the Affordable Care Act (ACA), what conditions remain and what information is missing from it.

Additionally it analyzes the negative consequences for California and the 5 million people here who may lose access to health care. The vast majority of us will be paying more while tax savings reward the profiteers including the insurance and pharmaceutical industries.

Source: Your Cheat Sheet on the Republican Health Care Plan (And Its Impact on California) | The California Report | KQED News