Directory Listings for Comcast Public Access Channel 3

Mendocino Coast Media will now deliver searchable TV Guide listings for Comcast Public Access Channel 3!

StartTimeEndTimeCalendarDTDurationProgramTitleDescriptionSubCategory
12:00:00 AM4:30:00 AM3/12/2017270Kmec After HoursTalk
4:30:00 AM5:30:00 AM3/12/201760Give Me The BibleGive Me The BibleReligion
5:30:00 AM6:00:00 AM3/12/201730The Barb Marshall ShowThe Barb Marshall Show528Religion
6:00:00 AM6:30:00 AM3/12/201730Jazz Cardio Strength StretchJazz Cardio Strength Stretch545Health & Fitness
6:30:00 AM7:00:00 AM3/12/201730The Barb Marshall ShowReligion
7:00:00 PM7:25:00 PM3/12/201725Mendocino Vaccine Awareness SymposiumQ&AHealth & Fitness
7:25:00 PM8:00:00 AM3/12/201735MCDH BODJan 5 2017Other
08:00:00 AM8:55:00 AM3/12/201755A Sunday Afternoon at Kelley HouseTales of the Mendocino Music FestivalHistory
8:55:00 AM1:25:00 PM3/12/2017270The Abalone HunterCDFW Commission December 8 MeetingExtreme Sports
1:25:00 PM3:15:00 PM3/12/2017110The Abalone HunterCDFW Commission Hearings Dec 8 2016Extreme Sports
3:15:00 PM4:30:00 PM3/12/201775The Abalone HunterGlass BeachExtreme Sports
4:30:00 PM6:40:00 PM3/12/2017130Timberwolves TVWillits 2015Football
6:40:00 PM10:45:00 PM3/12/2017245Timberwolves FootballKelseyville 2013Football
10:45:00 PM12:00:00 AM3/12/201775The Now and Then Show14 from December 17, 1986Variety
12:00:00 AM4:30:00 AM3/13/2017270KMEC After HoursTalk
4:30:00 AM5:30:00 AM3/13/201760Give Me The BibleGive Me The BibleReligion
5:30:00 AM6:00:00 AM3/13/201730The Barb Marshall ShowReligion
6:00:00 AM6:30:00 AM3/13/201730Jazz Cardio Strength StretchJazz Cardio Strength Stretch544Health & Fitness
6:30:00 AM7:00:00 AM3/13/201730The Barb Marshall ShowThe Barb Marshall Show529Religion
7:00:00 AM9:05:00 AM3/13/2017125MCDH OB CommitteeMCDH OB Committee Feb 15 2017Health & Fitness
9:05:00 AM2:25:00 PM3/13/2017320COM Board Public Workshop Regarding CannabisCOM Board Public Workshop Regarding Cannabis 1_27_2017Politics
2:25:00 PM5:00:00 PM3/13/2017155COM Board of Supervisors Joint Meeting with the Behavioral Health Advisory Board1-23-2017Other
5:00:00 PM11:05:00 PM3/13/2017365Fort Bragg City CouncilOther
11:05:00 PM12:00:00 AM3/13/201755The Now and Then Show 14 from December 17, 1986The Now and Then Show 14 from December 17, 1986Entertainment
12:00:00 AM3:00:00 AM3/14/2017180KMEC After HoursTalk
3:00:00 AM4:30:00 AM3/14/201790eMALLOTalk
4:30:00 AM5:30:00 AM3/14/201760Give Me The BibleReligion
5:30:00 AM6:00:00 AM3/14/201730The Barb Marshall ShowThe Barb Marshall Show529Religion
6:00:00 AM6:30:00 AM3/14/201730Jazz Cardio Strength StretchJazz Cardio Strength Stretch522Health & Fitness
6:30:00 AM7:00:00 AM3/14/201730The Barb Marshall ShowThe Barb Marshall Show550Religion
7:00:00 AM8:30:00 AM3/14/201795MCDH Wellness LectureSpeech and LanguageHealth & Fitness
8:30:00 AM9:00:00 AM3/14/201730Impact of the FrolicImpact of the FrolicHistory
9:00:00 AM4:00:00 PM3/14/2017415COM Board of Supervisors2_14_2017Other
4:00:00 PM5:15:00 PM3/14/201775MBH&PTRANSGENDER 480pHealth & Fitness
5:15:00 PM7:05:00 PM3/14/2017110COM Local Agency Formation Commission1-9-2017Other
7:05:00 PM7:30:00 PM3/14/201725Womens March Jan 21 2017Womens March Jan 21 2017Politics
7:30:00 PM8:30:00 PM3/14/201760Mind Body Health & PoliticsMichael KrasnyHealth & Fitness
8:30:00 PM11:15:00 PM3/14/2017165Timberwolves Football 2015Fort Bragg vs Cloverdale 2015Football
11:15:00 PM12:00:00 AM3/14/201745The Now and Then Show1st Official Show from April 18, 1985Variety
12:00:00 AM3:00:00 AM3/15/2017180KMEC After HoursTalk
3:00:00 AM4:30:00 AM3/15/201790eMALLO380eMALLO380Religion
4:30:00 AM5:30:00 AM3/15/201760Give Me The BibleGive Me The BibleReligion
5:30:00 AM6:00:00 AM3/15/201730The Barb Marshall ShowThe Barb Marshall Show550Religion
6:00:00 AM6:30:00 AM3/15/201730Jazz Cardio Strength StretchJazz Cardio Strength Stretch544Health & Fitness
6:30:00 AM7:00:00 AM3/15/201730The Barb Marshall ShowThe Barb Marshall Show 8Religion
7:00:00 AM8:15:00 AM3/15/201775MCDH Wellness LectureAlenaGuestHealth & Fitness
8:15:00 AM1:20:00 PM3/15/2017305A Sunday Afternoon at Kelley HouseEat MendoHistory
1:20:00 PM3:35:00 PM3/15/2017135COM The Ralph M. Brown ActCOM The Ralph M. Brown ActOther
3:35:00 PM4:20:00 PM3/15/201745COM Finance and Administration Committee2016-12-07Other
4:20:00 PM5:50:00 PM3/15/201790COM LAFCOJan 9 2017Other
5:50:00 PM8:10:00 PM3/15/2017140COM Board of Supervisors Joint Meeting with the Behavioral Health Advisory Board1-23-2017Other
8:10:00 PM8:55:00 PM3/15/201745Glass Beach LandscapesGlass Beach LandscapesOutdoors
8:55:00 PM10:45:00 PM3/15/2017110MAPS conventionMAPS conventionHealth & Fitness
10:45:00 PM12:00:00 AM3/15/201775Dave Scott in MendocinoDave Scott in MendocinoPerformance
12:00:00 AM3:00:00 AM3/16/2017180KMEC After HoursTalk
3:00:00 AM4:30:00 AM3/16/201790eMALLO249eMALLO249Religion
4:30:00 AM5:30:00 AM3/16/201760Give Me The BibleGive Me The BibleReligion
5:30:00 AM6:00:00 AM3/16/201730The Barb Marshall ShowThe Barb Marshall Show551Religion
6:00:00 AM6:30:00 AM3/16/201730Jazz Cardio Strength StretchJazz Cardio Strength Stretch542Health & Fitness
6:30:00 AM7:00:00 AM3/16/201730The Barb Marshall ShowThe Barb Marshall Show274Religion
7:00:00 AM9:10:00 AM3/16/201770Mendocino Vaccine Awareness SymposiumTim OSheaHealth & Fitness
9:10:00 AM10:30:00 AM3/16/2017140A Sunday Afternoon at Kelley HouseMusic and StoriesHistory
10:30:00 AM6:55:00 PM3/16/2017445COM Board of Supervisors2_7_2017Other
6:55:00 PM8:00:00 PM3/16/201765Mendocino Unified School District _ Board Meeting01_19_17Other
8:00:00 PM12:00:00 AM3/16/2017300Mind Body Health & PoliticsKate & Linda RohrHealth & Fitness
12:00:00 AM3:00:00 AM3/17/2017180KMEC After HoursKMEC269Talk
3:00:00 AM4:30:00 AM3/17/201790eMALLOeMALLO 0265Talk
4:30:00 AM5:30:00 AM3/17/201760Give Me The BibleGive Me The BibleReligion
5:30:00 AM6:00:00 AM3/17/201730The Barb Marshall ShowThe Barb Marshall Show552Religion
6:00:00 AM6:30:00 AM3/17/201730Jazz Cardio Strength StretchJazz Cardio Strength Stretch536Health & Fitness
6:30:00 AM7:00:00 AM3/17/201730The Barb Marshall ShowThe Barb Marshall Show553Religion
7:00:00 AM8:00:00 AM3/17/201760MCDHWellnessSeriesCathyFanulinonSleepDisordersHealth & Fitness
8:00:00 AM9:15:00 AM3/17/201775A Sunday Afternoon at Kelley HouseKelly House_Whaling Influence of Portugese MigrationHistory
9:15:00 AM12:15:00 PM3/17/2017180City of Ft Bragg Special Meeting GPCity of Ft Bragg Special Meeting GPOther
12:15:00 PM3:20:00 PM3/17/2017185cityfortbragg Planning Comm Joint Mtg Jan 6 2017cityfortbragg Planning Comm Joint Mtg Jan 6 2017Other
3:20:00 PM5:30:00 PM3/17/2017130cityfortbragg Public Safety Mtg02_15_2017Other
5:30:00 PM6:00:00 PM3/17/201730Impact of the FrolicImpact of the FrolicHistory
6:00:00 PM7:00:00 PM3/17/201760Building Healthy CommunitiesOn Vaccinations with Charlie AckerHealth & Fitness
7:00:00 PM7:20:00 PM3/17/201720Womens March Jan 21 2017Womens March Jan 21 2017Documentary
7:20:00 PM7:55:00 PM3/17/201735MCDH Board of DirectorsJanuary 5 2017Other
7:55:00 PM9:05:00 PM3/17/201770Mendocino Unified School District _ Board Meeting01_19_17Other
9:05:00 PM9:35:00 PM3/17/201730Impact of the FrolicHistory
9:35:00 PM11:30:00 PM3/17/2017115Mendocino in the 60s & 70sMendocino in the 60s & 70sHistory
11:30:00 PM12:00:00 AM3/17/201730TheGiftofMusicwithStevenBatesPerformance

