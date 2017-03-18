MCDH Board investigates allegations regarding CFO

CFO evaluation warrants further staff interviews

Marianne McGee

A lengthy closed session of the Mendocino Coast District Hospital (MCDH)/Mendocino Coast Healthcare District (MCHD) Board of Directors was held to conduct a performance review and evaluation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Wade Sturgeon.

While rumors have persisted regarding the behavior and staff complaints about Mr. Sturgeon for months, the MCDH/MCHD Board of Directors reported that they would be conducting additional staff interviews before any further action would be taken in the 30 second report given by President Steve Lund.

Under the Community Comments agenda item, journalist Malcolm Macdonald asked a number of questions and made comments regarding many of the accusations he has discovered. Some questions concerned questionable financial practices and errors resulting in negative fiscal consequences. Many of his issues were regarding a work place harassment complaint, which has resulted in an unnamed staff person being placed on administrative leave and that other staff do not want to work with him. He also alleged that CEO Bob Edwards has enabled Mr. Sturgeon’s negative behavior and ignored other staff complaints about him. Other questions referred to MCDH Board of Director’s knowledge of the complaints and the hospital’s policies.

Mr. Lund acknowledged Mr. Macdonald’s questions, requested that he submit them in writing to the Board of Directors so they can be researched and responded to, if appropriate, as some of the issues may be protected by personnel confidentiality.

The entire video is only seven minutes, so watch and draw your own conclusions.