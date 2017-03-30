Mendocino Coast District Hospital Board of Directors March 29 2017

PUBLIC NOTICE

MENDOCINO COAST HEALTH CARE DISTRICT

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

REGULAR MEETING

THURSDAY, MARCH 30, 2017

4:00 p.m

. Closed Session

6:00 p.m.

Open Session

MENDOCINO COAST DISTRICT HOSPITAL

Redwoods Room

700 River Drive

Fort Bragg, California 95437

I. ROLL CALL

II. CLOSED SESSION

1.Information/Action: Pursuant to §32155 of the Health and Safety Code February Quality Management and Improvement Council Reports

2.Information/Action: Pursuant to California Government Code §54954.5 and §32155 of the Health and Safety Code Medical Staff Credentials and Privileges Review

3.Information/Action: Public Employment: To review and approve Professional Services Agreement for Dr. Bradley Bettinger Government Code §54954.5 & 54957

III. 6:00 P.M. OPEN SESSION CALLTO ORDER– STEVE LUND, PRESIDENT

IV. ROLL CALL

V. REPORT ON CLOSED SESSION MATTERS

1. February Quality Management and Improvement Council Report Information/Action

2.Medical Staff Credentials and Privileges Report Information/Action

3.Professional Services Agreement for Dr. Bradley Bettinger Information/Action

VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS

This portion of the meeting is reserved for persons desiring to address the Board of Directors on any matter over which the District has jurisdiction. You must state your name and address for the record. Time is limited to 3 minutes with a 20-minute total time limit for all comments. The Board of Directors can take no action on your presentation, but can seek clarification to points made in your presentation or comments. Additionally, members can ask staff for factual information or refer the item to staff and/or calendar the item on a future

agenda.

VII. REVIEW OF THE AGENDA Action

VIII. BOARD COMMENTS Information

IX. APPROVAL OF CONSENT CALENDAR Action

The following items are considered routine and non-controversial by Hospital Staff. Consent items may be approved by one motion if no member of the Board or audience wishes to

comment or ask questions. If comment or discussion is desired, the item will be re

moved from the Consent Agenda and will be considered under new business

1. Approval of Board of Directors meeting minutes of February 23, 2017 Tab 1

2. Approval of Special Board of Directors meeting minutes of March 2, 1017 Tab 2

3. Approval of Special Board of Directors meeting minutes of March 16 2017 Tab 3

4. Policies & Procedures Tab 4

Policy Titles

Policy Number

a. Observation Services Notification: MOON

410.3013b. Electronic Signatures for Licensed Independent Providers

445.3143

X. NEW BUSINESSAmendment to Partnership Health Plan Memorandum of Understanding Tab5 Action / Information

Regarding Provider Recruitment Support Program Provider Retention Enhancement Program: Ms. Ilona Horton

Appointment of Mr. Bill Knapp as a Finance Committee Member: Dr. Luke Campos

Action/Information

Meditech Upgrade to Version 6.1: Mr. Wade Sturgeon, CFO Tab 6 Action/Information

340B Compliance Program Agreement between the Partnership Health Plan Tab 7

Action/Information

And MCDH: Ms. Lois Leister Non-disclosure Agreement with NEC Networks, LLC dba 340BX Clearing House Tab 8 Action/Information

Ms. Lois Leister

XI. OLD BUSINESS None

XII. REPORTS CEO Report: Mr. Bob Edwards, CEO information

Medical Staff: Dr. John Kermen Tab 9 Action/Information

A. Locum Tenens Coverage

1. Paul Nerz, MD – Department of Mendocino-NCFHC (April 3-July 31, 2017)

B. Release from Provisional Status & Proctoring/Advance to Active Status

1. James Michael Sandys, MD –Department of Medicine-NCFHC

C. Appointments to Medical Staff-Provisional Status

1. Lynette Chevalier-Paris, MD –Department of Medicine-Pediatrics

2. Gregory Moore, MD –Department of Medicine-Emergency Department

3. Ethan Ross, MD –Department of Medicine-Emergency Department

4. Christopher Ryan, MD –Department of Medicine-Hospitalist Service

D. Appointment to Allied Health Professionals Staff

1. Lilo Fink, DNP, FNP-BC –Department of Medicine-NCFHC

E. Resignation from Active Medical Staff

1. John Garratt, MD –Department of Medicine-Psychiatry

F. Appointment of V-Rad Teleradiology Physicians

1. Kenneth Chong, MD

2. Jason Dipoce, MD

3. Susan Gootnick, MD

4. Kamran Janjua, MD

5. Robert Henry, MD

6. Elaine Khatod, MD

7. Mark Miller, MD

8. Brian Morrow, MD

9. Julie Shaffrey, MD

10. Joshua Sokol, MD

11. Talitha Travis, MD

Chief of Patient Care Services report: Ms. Terry Murphy Tab 10 information

Planning Committee Report: Dr. Kevin Miller Tab 11 Action/Information

1. OB Ad Hoc Update: Dr. Kevin Miller

2. CHNA: Mr. Bob Edwards, CEO

Plant Services Report: Mr. Steve Kobert Action/Information

JPA Report: Mr. Bob Edwards, CFO Action/Information

Approval of Alysoun Huntley Ford Fund Draw: Mr. Wade Sturgeon, CFO Action/Information

Association and Community Service Reports Information

Finance Committee Report: Mr. Wade Sturgeon Statistical/Finance Report, February 2017

Tab 12 Action/Information

XIII. Public Comments

This portion of the meeting is reserved for persons desiring to address the Board of Directors on any matter over which the District has jurisdiction. You must state your name and address for the record. Time is limited to 3 minutes. The Board of Directors can take no action on your presentation, but can seek clarification to points made in your presentation or comments. Additionally, members can ask staff for factualinformation or refer the item to staff and/or calendar the item on a future agenda. Any person desiring to speak on an agenda item will be given an opportunity to do so prior to the Board of Directors taking action on

the item.

XIV. ADJOURNMENT

* THIS DOCUMENT WILL BE PROVIDED AT THE MEETING.

All disabled persons requesting disability related modifications or accommodations, including auxiliary aids or service may make such request in order to participate in a public meeting to Gayl Moon, Secretary to the Board of Directors, 700 River Drive, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, no later than 72 hours prior to the meeting that such matter be included on that month’s agenda.

*Per District Resolution, each member of the Public who wishes to speak shall be limited to three minutes each per agenda item. Please identify yourself prior to speaking. Thank you

.