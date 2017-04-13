Representative Jared Huffman Will Speak in Fort Bragg

Representative Jared Huffman will speak in Cotton Auditorium on Wednesday April 19 from 12:30pm to 2pm

Mendocino TV will broadcast this Town Hall Forum ‘Live” on www.mendocinotv.com Bookmark this page so you don’t miss “Representative Jared Huffman in Fort Bragg”!

This event was originally scheduled for the Veteran’s Memorial but the request for tickets outgrew the venue. According to the Fort Bragg Office, they have booked Cotton Auditorium to accommodate the surge in ticket requests.

Let him know how we feel about the Post Office Reduction of Hours.