Letters of concern about the >1000% Landing Fee increase in the State’s budget. — Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara
Governor Jerry Brown requested that the Dept. of Fish and Wildlife make up its budget shortfall. Because landing fees haven’t been raised at all in over a decade, the plan includes a huge jump in landing fees that will generate $12.4 million dollars for the Department.From Mike Conroy:
Source: Letters of concern about the >1000% Landing Fee increase in the State’s budget. — Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara