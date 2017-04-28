City of Fort Bragg Community News Fishing Government Meetings and News State Government 

Letters of concern about the >1000% Landing Fee increase in the State’s budget. — Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara

Terrence Vaughn

Governor Jerry Brown requested that the Dept. of Fish and Wildlife make up its budget shortfall. Because landing fees haven’t been raised at all in over a decade, the plan includes a huge jump in landing fees that will generate $12.4 million dollars for the Department.From Mike Conroy:

