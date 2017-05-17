Cannabis is the topic at The City of Fort Bragg Public Safety Committee

Fort Bragg Public Safety Meeting, May 17 2017

The action plan concerning Hospitality House was supposed to happen today but was forwarded to the next month to accommodate a presentation by Tim Cromartie. He presented a power point presentation of the policies and positions of The League of California Cities regarding cannabis regulations.

Presentation by League of California Cities

Mendocino Coast Humane Society

A Trailer Bill to combine elements of both AUMA and MCRSA into a comprehensive set of regulations is going through the budgeting process attached to the 2017 – 2018 State Budget. The League of California Cities opposes the Trailer. Tim Cromartie says the trailer bill will repeal safeguards for fire safety, remove low income neighborehood safeguards, repeal state conducting ID checks and remove safeguards on conditions on cultivation i.e. Water, pesticides. Jude Thilman from Dragonfly Wellness Center explained the trailer bill with more detail and with a completely different perspective than the way it was characterized by Tim Cromartie. She explained that it was a consolidation of separate sets of regulations and reconciling their differences.

Council Committee Item Summary Report

AGENDA ITEM SUMMARY

The council members expressed an interest and willingness to further examine retail sales within city limits. Chief Lizerraga will bring his security concerns to the next Special Meeting to be held soon to accomodate the extra time required to address these issues and get them right.