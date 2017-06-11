Historic Golden Rule anti-nuclear sailboat delayed until Tuesday June 13th due to rough seas

Veterans for Peace on Mendocino TV Monday June 12 at 4pm.

In 1958 four Quaker peace activists sailed the Golden Rule toward the Marshall Islands to interfere with US nuclear bomb testing. This bold nonviolent direct action inspired a worldwide movement leading to the Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty of 1963. http://www.vfpgoldenruleproject.org/history/

This spring the UN negotiations for a Treaty to Ban Nuclear Weapons are energizing the movement for nuclear disarmament, as is public concern about the very real possibility of nuclear war. Lynda Williams is a physicist, antinuclear activist, performance artist and physics professor at Santa Rosa Junior College. Her expertise is in nuclear power, weapons and missile defense. She is a board member of the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space and an ally to Veterans For Peace. Lynda will give a brief overview of the nuclear state of the world and how a UN Ban on Nuclear Weapons can save the planet from an atomic catastrophe. Q&A follows.

Walk to The Wharf dock for a tour and get your picture taken on the Golden Rule. For more information, call Richard Karch 707-937-0334 or Helen Jaccard, 206-992-6364 The Golden Rule is a National Project of Veterans For Peace, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

www.VFPGoldenRuleProject.org Facebook: Golden Rule Peace Boat Donations: VFP Golden Rule Project, PO Box 87, Samoa, CA 95564 Sponsored by: Silver’s At The Wharf

A national project of Veterans For Peace, the Golden Rule is sailing throughout California to support the UN talks for a Treaty to Ban Nuclear Weapons.

Wine, Dine and Learn with the Historic Golden Rule Peace Boat Project and Physicist Lynda Williams!

Tuesday June 13, 2017 6 pm Dinner and drinks 7 pm Presentation and Discussion Silver’s At The Wharf, overlooking the Golden Rule 32260 N Harbor Drive, Ft Bragg, 95437

Our most recent newsletter describing our organization and current activities.

http://www.vfpgoldenruleproject.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Golden-Rule-Newsletter-Newsletter-May-2017-1.pdf