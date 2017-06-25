The Regulation of Cannabis Businesses in Fort Bragg
A chance to state your opinion.
By: Jenny Shattuck
The Fort Bragg City Council’s Public Safety Committee (Lindy Peters and Bernie Norvell) are meeting at Town Hall on Monday, June 26 at 8:30 a.m. The agenda is all about the regulation of cannabis businesses, now that adult use of recreational marijuana is legal.
These are the questions that city staff has been researching:
- Should the City allow retail cannabis uses and/or commercial cannabis cultivation? Yes
- Which zoning districts are appropriate for retail cannabis uses and/or commercial cultivation? Throughout CBD and/or in other commercial zoning districts
- Should a Use Permit be required? No discretionary permit or Minor Use Permit
- Should there be a limit to the number of permits issued? Provide no limitation on permits
- For retail cannabis, should on-site ingestion of purchased cannabis be allowed? Yes
- What should be required for security? Leave security to the proprietor (no requirement)
- Should the City prohibit or allow cannabis use in commercial establishments? Allow
- Should there be limitations on exterior signage? Require compliance with current sign ordinance, or allow no signage
- Should accessory uses, such as retail sales of non-cannabis products, be allowed? Retail sale of other goods permissible, services such as spa treatments or noncannabis food service prohibited
- How could odor be regulated? City’s universal odor policy: “No obnoxious odor or fumes shall be emitted that are perceptible without instruments by a reasonable person at the property line of the site”
- Should the City pursue establishment of a tax on cannabis businesses? No.
If you have an opinion about these matters, you can make comments at the meeting on Monday, or e-mail your comments to Councilman Norvell Bnorvell2@fortbragg.com and Mayor Peters LPeters2@fortbragg.com05172017 Attachment 1 – 1.23