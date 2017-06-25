The Regulation of Cannabis Businesses in Fort Bragg

A chance to state your opinion.

By: Jenny Shattuck

The Fort Bragg City Council’s Public Safety Committee (Lindy Peters and Bernie Norvell) are meeting at Town Hall on Monday, June 26 at 8:30 a.m. The agenda is all about the regulation of cannabis businesses, now that adult use of recreational marijuana is legal.

These are the questions that city staff has been researching:

Should the City allow retail cannabis uses and/or commercial cannabis cultivation? Yes Which zoning districts are appropriate for retail cannabis uses and/or commercial cultivation? Throughout CBD and/or in other commercial zoning districts Should a Use Permit be required? No discretionary permit or Minor Use Permit Should there be a limit to the number of permits issued? Provide no limitation on permits For retail cannabis, should on-site ingestion of purchased cannabis be allowed? Yes What should be required for security? Leave security to the proprietor (no requirement) Should the City prohibit or allow cannabis use in commercial establishments? Allow Should there be limitations on exterior signage? Require compliance with current sign ordinance, or allow no signage Should accessory uses, such as retail sales of non-cannabis products, be allowed? Retail sale of other goods permissible, services such as spa treatments or noncannabis food service prohibited How could odor be regulated? City’s universal odor policy: “No obnoxious odor or fumes shall be emitted that are perceptible without instruments by a reasonable person at the property line of the site” Should the City pursue establishment of a tax on cannabis businesses? No.

If you have an opinion about these matters, you can make comments at the meeting on Monday, or e-mail your comments to Councilman Norvell Bnorvell2@fortbragg.com and Mayor Peters LPeters2@fortbragg.com