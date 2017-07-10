Cannabis News & Views Government Meetings and News 

Cannabis News & Views Talks Regulation of Commercial Cannabis Businesses in the City of Fort Bragg

Hosted by Jude Thilman with guests, Mayor Lindy Peters, Councilman Bernie Norvell & Executive Director of Americans for Safe Access, Steph Sherer

Cannabis News & Views will offer a special program this Wednesday, July 12th from 7 – 8 pm.  From our Mendocino TV studio we will have Fort Bragg Mayor Lindy Peters, Councilmember Bernie Norvell and special guest, via skype, Steph Sherer, the Founder and Executive Director of Americans for Safe Access and a live studio audience and open mic!
Call in at 707.964.0101 or log in at mendocinotv.com

Join Industry Representatives to discuss the regulation of commercial cannabis businesses in the City of Fort Bragg. Odor Control, Access, Visibillity and Multi-Use Zoning.

Wednesday July 12th at 7:00 pm on www.mendocinotv.com

