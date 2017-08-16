Experiencing The Emerald Exchange – Cannabis News & Views

Cannabis News & Views Community News 

Terrence Vaughn

Mendocino TV brings Cannabis News and Views to the Emerald Exchange in Moorpark CA.

Jude Thilman, Host of Cannabis News and Views, and myself embarked upon a road trip adventure to Southern California where, each year, representatives from the world famous “Emerald Triangle”cannabis industry gather to network and establish business relationships with their Southern California counterparts.

We set up a booth where we staged our interviews throughout the weekend. This was not a large public event for cheap pot. These were serious entrepreneurs, farmers, crafters, distillers, cooks and business people. This is the way the Emerald Triangle can compete in the upcoming legalization of cannabis for casual use.

I also won an awesome OG Peach Pie from Big Rock Farms http://instey.com/bigrockfarms

 

