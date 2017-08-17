Cannabis is Medicine Free Workshop!

Cannabis News and Views with Jude Thilman presents a free workshop

Saturday, August 19, 1 PM to 3 PM on Mendocino TV at mendocinotv.com!

Attend in person at the Mendocino TV Studio or watch on-line.

303 Main St. Suite B Fort Bragg (left of loading dock, Company Store)

All are welcome! Everything you want to know about cannabis medicine and an introduction to the medicines that Dragonfly offers.

How does cannabis heal?

What conditions can treat?

What is CBD and how does it work with THC?

Can I use cannabis medicines without getting high?

Is there a danger in using cannabis along with my prescriptions?

Will my healthcare provider support my using cannabis?

Now that prop 64 passed, do I need a doctors recommendation?

Is it now legal to possess and use cannabis?

For more information: 707-962-0890