MONDO at the Emerald Exchange

A cannabis powder designed for microdosing!

The MONDO Booth held the wonderfully charming and enthusiastic owner and CEO, Emily O’Brien. After 10 minutes with her I was dying to sample MONDO. I can personally attest to the subtle body high and elevated mood of two 5 mg scoops. Once home I immediately ordered two jars to share with my partner. This product is amazing and Delicious.

Mondo is an all natural dissolving cannabis powder. A fast acting edible, this gentle and functional high is the perfect accompaniment for productive lifestyles. Crafted from the highest quality flowers grown from a single source Clean Green Certified farmer, this product is guaranteed to be free of pesticides and harmful chemicals.

Euphoric – Made from Blue Dream flowers. A perfect mix of balanced full body relaxation with a gentle cerebral invigoration, users will find that it is appropriate daytime medication.