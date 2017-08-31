MCDH Board of Directors August 31 2017

” Kathryn A. Rohr M.D.
561 Stewart Street
Fort Bragg, CA 95437
Steve Lund, President
Board of Directors
Mendocino Coast Hospital District
700 River Road
Fort Bragg, CA 95437
August 28, 2017
Dear Steve:
As a local home owner, I continue to be gravely concerned about the financial situation of Mendocino Coast District Hospital. Attached please find the latest update of the financial graphics the finance committee initiated several years ago when I served on the hospital board. It is my understanding that the current administration has discontinued, without replacing, the review of such data.
Even a cursory review of this data shows an alarming deterioration of the financial health of the hospital. A more detailed review shows that in the period following the bankruptcy, there was an unmistakable trend of improving financial metrics. In the following two years the positive trend has clearly reversed. The overall three-year trend is unmistakably negative and if not reversed will likely lead to a recurrent bankruptcy.
Although the data is itself alarming, a more serious concern is the lack of a coherent strategy to resolve the underlying problems. It is my understanding that the hospital is considering a parcel tax. This is at best a tactic and not a strategy. In fact, it appears that there is no strategy.As I am sure you are aware, the process for salvaging a troubled business starts with admitting there is a problem. This is then followed by careful definition and analysis of the problem. A solution is developed, which requires a strategy with specific tactics to realize that strategy.Starting with tactics without the underlying process almost always leads to failure.
We all understandtoday’s challenges in delivering quality medical care. There are, however, many examples of small community hospitals which have surmounted today’s challenges and are financially viable. Ultimately, fiduciary responsibility rests with the board. I fear that unless MCDH and the board proceed rapidly with a more rigorous approach, MCDH will not be one of those viable hospitals. Thank you.”