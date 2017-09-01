Community News Timberwolves Sports 

Fort Bragg Timberwolves travel to Forestville to play the El Molino Lions

Terrence Vaughn 22 Views 0 Comments , ,

Senior T.J. Campbell threw for 435 yards and four touchdowns to lift visiting St. Bernard’s to a 42-20 win over El Molino in the season opener for both teams.

Campbell finished with 25 completions in 45 attempts, finding standout senior receiver Micha Fontenot-Cornely nine times for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Diego Perez hauled in four passes for 116 yards and senior Bryce Gratz also caught a touchdown pass for the Crusaders (1-0).

St. Bernard’s is back in action Saturday afternoon at home against Casa Grande. El Molino hosts Fort Bragg next Friday night.

 

You May Also Like

Clearlake Cardinals play Fort Bragg Timberwolves

admin 0

Fort Bragg Timberwolves visit Middletown

Terrence Vaughn 0

Fort Bragg Timberwolves play Moreau Catholic High School Football

admin 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *