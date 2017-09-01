Fort Bragg Timberwolves travel to Forestville to play the El Molino Lions
Senior T.J. Campbell threw for 435 yards and four touchdowns to lift visiting St. Bernard’s to a 42-20 win over El Molino in the season opener for both teams.
Campbell finished with 25 completions in 45 attempts, finding standout senior receiver Micha Fontenot-Cornely nine times for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Diego Perez hauled in four passes for 116 yards and senior Bryce Gratz also caught a touchdown pass for the Crusaders (1-0).
St. Bernard’s is back in action Saturday afternoon at home against Casa Grande. El Molino hosts Fort Bragg next Friday night.