Cannabis News & Views – Lawsuit on AI tax policy

Tax Policy, Who makes it, Who sets it?

Jude Thilman will host Attorney Larry Rosen and Devin Calloway, CEO, Eco Farm Holdings

Lawrence Rosen is an attorney and a computer specialist. He is founding partner of Rosenlaw & Einschlag, a technology law firm that specializes in intellectual property protection, licensing and business transactions. Larry is also a cannabis and grape cultivator on his Mendocino County ranch. Larry has authored a book, Open Source Licensing: Software Freedom and Intellectual Property Law, and taught Open Source Law at Stanford Law School.

Devin Calloway is Founder, CEO & Director of Eco Farm Holdings, a Mendocino County-based public benefit corporation engaged in sustainable cultivation, soon to expand operations to extraction and the development of related brands and products. Devin has more than a decade of experience in the cannabis industry, with expertise in farm property development, organic cultivation, manufacturing, distribution and retail.

For the past 5 years, he has been acquiring, developing and farming cannabis properties in Mendocino County. Devin has a specialty focus on regenerative and vegan organic cultivation methods, through the use of custom soil design, compost teas, no-till techniques and an intensive vegan nutrient regiment. He founded OC Caregivers, one of Orange County’s first medical cannabis delivery collectives, and also worked as patient intake coordinator and Web IT specialist for Patient ID Center, Oakland Cannabis Buyer’s Cooperative.