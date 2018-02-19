MCDH Board of Directors Feb 22 2018 Live on Mendocino TV

Watch Live at 6pm on February 22 on www.mendocinotv.com

This will be one of the most critical meetings of the year as the Board decides whether or not to submit a $144 parcel tax on the June Ballot.

While there is discord about how to address the hospital, I’m pleased to see community consensus on the concept of high quality, local care. Hospital closures and reductions in service may affect older adults disproportionately, because these adults face greater challenges obtaining transportation and traveling farther distances for health care, but there is also a strong impact on young families. Without a hospital, the Mendocino coast would not be an attractive place to retire or raise a family. The hospital represents much more than medical care — it’s about sustainability of our rural community. Without it, we’ll face a greater downward spiral. I’ve had personal experience with our hospital. I was born at MCDH. My grandmother and father died there. I was present for births of cousins. My wife had gallbladder surgery in out-patient. Like many, our experiences are mixed. When Mary needed an MRI prior to back surgery, MCDH quoted $3200. St Helena extension at Lakeport offered the same service for $445 with a far superior administrative process. I’ve also been on the fire response side, packaging and rushing patients to the hospital at times fog has prevented helicopter transport, further instilling a sense of local emergency department necessity. I’ve had friends and former schoolmates work at the hospital. Some have praised it while others have recommended going elsewhere when possible. It’s difficult to derive an overall grasp of the hospital situation from anecdotal stories. I believe the burden is on the MCDH board and executives to convince us that the proposed parcel tax assessment will translate into a top tier rural hospital. I expect the board to research what funding it’ll take to pull off the endeavor and not simply evaluate what amount the public will support on election day. Explain the plan to me like I’m five. Money is fungible. No matter what restrictions are placed on the new tax revenue, the concern about appropriate spending will remain. The underlying concern is about trust and can’t be answered legislatively. I don’t doubt the intentions of the board to address a difficult reality most rural hospitals face today, but the path to trust is transparency. Transparency is a greater concern to me than high salaries. Diagnostic equipment is expensive. Nobody will suggest the hospital save a buck by cutting corners on equipment. I can accept the idea that in a free market hospital administrators are also expensive. However, with that expense comes a need to measure success. How do we know whether the current executives are justifying their pay? I want to see a shovel ready plan with clear milestones, not just a request for more money.

I recommend watching the MCDH meetings at mendocinotv.com

Ted Williams (Candidate for 5th District Supervisor)