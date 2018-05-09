MCDH Board substitute “Quorum Strategic Plan” for “Strategic Initiatives” to Medicare

Even though Edwards and the Board substituted the expensive Quorum Strategic Plan,3 which the past Board of Directors and Planning Committee had commissioned with Bob Edwards’ “Strategic Initiatives”, they have and are continuing to submit the old Quorum Strategic Plan to Medicare as the Hospital’s official “Strategic Plan.” How do we explain that if called out by Medicare?

MCDH just submitted a rejected Strategic Plan as their official policy with the rationalization, “They are similar.” They are not the same! Bob Edwards’ “Strategic Initiatives”, unlike the “Quorum Strategic Plan,” does not meet all of the criteria that is required by Medicare.



Watch as Bob Edwards explains how the hospital voted to discontinue support for the Quorum Strategic Plan.



MCDH Planning Committee May 2017 from Terrence Vaughn on Vimeo.