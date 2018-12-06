MCDH Board Meeting-Dec. 6,2018

The Mendocino Coast District Hospital (MCDH) Board of Directors meeting on December 6, 2018 at 6:00 has updates on pending items, as this is the last meeting for the four current members who will now be replaced recently elected people.



The Closed Session items, which are generally only reported as “gave staff direction” really do not tell the public anything. In addition to the usual items such as the Hardin V. MCDH, employee labor negotiations and an evaluation of the “Chief Operating Executive of the District”. Assuming this position is CEO Bob Edwards, it appears to me this is odd timing, given the MCDH Board recently evaluated Mr. Edwards,gave him a raise and added 2 additional years on his contract although there was already 2 years left on the old one.



The open meeting agenda has a number of items that involve the community including the Parcel Tax Oversight Committee bylaws and members, Nuclear Medicine Update adding new Planning Committee members, Pain Management replacement status, facility projects status and the annual Auditor’s Report for last fiscal year.

As always, If Mendocino TV has technical difficulties, the information will be available later.

