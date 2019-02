Mendocino TV and Paranormal Investigations: Team Mendocino present “Guest Ghosts, A Haunting of the Mendocino Hotel ” Participate in the Investigation for $150. Overnight, Friday April 19th to 20th.

Space Limited to 30 investigators. Call 707-937-0511 or look us up at mendocinotv.com. Tickets will go on sale March 1st, 2019.