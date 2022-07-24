Mendocino Music Festival was a delight to record.

Throughout July I have been contracted by The Mendocino Music Festival to Live stream 3 concerts. Hills to Hollers, Spencer Myer and The Festival Big Band with Kim Nalley. Its been a pleasure to help bring this wonderful showcase of talent to the fans that couldn’t make it in person, for whatever reason. Unfortunately I cannot share these recordings since they were broadcast as part of a pay-per-view arrangement. Next year try our live stream if you can’t make it. They only charged $10 for a ticket. What a deal!