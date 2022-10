https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/753675867

Mendocinotv.com hosted a forum with the Mendocino Coast Health Care District citizens who are vying for your votes.

September 21 @ 2pm Skip Taube interviews Lee Finney, Paul Katzeff, John Redding, Susan Savage and Jade Tippet. Plus there was a select studio audience primed to quiz the candidates and educate the electorate.