MCDH Board meeting will discuss parcel tax on July 27, 2017

Mendocino TV will broadcast the Mendocino Coast District Hospital Board meeting July 27 at 6:00 PM, where a two tiered parcel tax measure has been added to the agenda. While their Consultant told the Planning Committee the need for any tax measures must initiate from the community, after listening to their needs and concerns, apparently Dr. Kevin Miller has requested it be addressed tonight. Ironically, whether a tax measure is voted on in November 2017 or June 2018, funds will not be able to spend until December 2018!

Watch and hear the Planning Committee meeting here:

MCDH Planning Committee July 18, 2017

You can read and watch most MCDH meetings on www.mendocinotv.com or click on Building Healthy Communities program link to draw your own conclusions about what is happening at the hospital.

Click below for the July 27th meeting held tonight.


 

