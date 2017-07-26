Cannabis News & Views, “Small Business Success Portrait – Can we Survive?

From Mendocino TV’s studio, Cannabis News & Views with Host Jude Thilman, brings voices from all sectors of the cannabis industry and community, exploring the economic impact of cannabis, our cultural traditions, the spirituality and the healing history of this remarkable herb.

Watch Jude as she focuses on one shining example of a local cannabis farm that has made the leap into the California medicinal market – earning a place in the branding world as Swami Select cannabis flowers. The founders and chief orchestrators of the Swami Select story — Swami Chaitanya and Nikki Lastreto join Jude to share their story.

Swami Chaitanya grew his first ganja on Telegraph Hill, in the heart of San Francisco, in the late 1970’s. Many years later, after sampling cannabis products across the globe and becoming a “Swami” in India, he moved to Mendocino County and began practicing the fine art of cultivating sun grown cannabis through regenerative agriculture, using living soil. Swami has been a Judge in The Emerald Cup since it began in 2003; he sits on the steering committee of the Mendocino Appellation Project and is President of the Mendocino Cannabis Industry Association. He devotes his life to teaching, meditating, farming, and helping others, primarily with the assistance of the great goddess of Ganja.

Nikki Lastreto is a San Franciscan native, born at the right time to be a flower child in her own town. Her cannabis career has guided her across the globe in pursuit of various strains and methods of production. After working as a journalist in San Francisco and living abroad, Nikki became the co-founder and Director of Operations of Swami Select cannabis flowers and educational brand located in the Bell Springs appellation of northern Mendocino County. Nikki is the Secretary of the Mendocino Cannabis Industry Association, on the Advisory Board of the Flow Cannabis Institute, and has been a Judge in The Emerald Cup since it began in 2003.