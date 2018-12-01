Holiday Lights Parade – December 1, 2018

A big part of the Hometown Holidays in historic downtown Fort Bragg is the Holiday Lights Parade. Formerly known as the Lighted Truck Parade, this event reaches back into the town’s timber industry past. While the focus of the parade today has changed, and the scope broadened, it is important to remember the origins of this holiday ritual. Lighted truck and tractor parades are common in rural American towns, and help to celebrate the end of the working year.



This year’s parade is scheduled for Saturday evening, December 1, 2018, following the lighting of Fort Bragg’s official Christmas tree and a visit from Santa Claus in front of the Guest House Museum, which starts at 5:00 PM. Caroling begins at 6:00 PM followed by the tree lighting and the parade at 7:00 PM. The parade will follow a route from west Pine Street’s judging area, to Franklin Street, to Oak Street and then on to Main Street to complete the circle back to Pine. Viewing is possible along the entire route, with prime seats staked out early on Main Street near the Guest House Museum and the Christmas tree.