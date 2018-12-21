Noyo Harbor Commission Dec 13 2018 Staff Reports

Terrence Vaughn
26 Views
Bill Forkner, Bill Sanborn – Harbormaster, Carla Slaven – Secretary/Treasurer, Jim Hurst, Jim Jackson - Attorney, joe caito, Noyo_Harbor_Community_Sustainability_Plan, Planwest Partners, Stacey Bradley, Steve Bradley
- District Office
- ADA compliance slips
- Homeless damage to the restrooms
- update on grants
- Update on the High Dock
- Attorney
- Discuss Botanical Survey
- Update on pending litigation
- Committee Reports
- Financing with contractor for BLF project
You May Also Like