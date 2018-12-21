Sunday, December 23, 2018
Noyo Harbor Commission Dec 13 2018 Staff Reports

  • District Office
    • ADA compliance slips
    • Homeless damage to the restrooms
    • update on grants
    • Update on the High Dock
  • Attorney
    • Discuss Botanical Survey
    • Update on pending litigation
  • Committee Reports
    • Financing with contractor for BLF project

