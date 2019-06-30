City of Fort Bragg Community Channel Government Channel Naturally Mendocino Georgia Pacific vs Bellingham Washington June 30, 2019July 2, 2019 Terrence Vaughn 46 Views 0 Comments Climate Change, Fort Bragg Mill Site Symposium Committee, Georgia Pacific vs Bellingham Washington, Iain Boal, Mendocino Institute.org, mendocinotv, Public Commons, Retort collective, Science, The Long Theft: Episodes in the History of Enclosure, The Mendocino Institute See how another community dealt with their industrial waste with Georgia Pacific and a closure of a paper mill. Where are we today