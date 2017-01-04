Emergency Board of Directors Mtg. January 4 2017

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2017 AGENDA

6:00 P.M. – REDWOODS ROOM MCDH

700 RIVER DR. FORT BRAGG, CA 95437

NOTICE OF SPECIAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MENDOCINO COAST HEALTH CARE DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with Section 54956 of the Government Code that a Special Session of the Board of Directors of the Mendocino Coast Health Care District is called to be held on January 4, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at Mendocino Coast District Hospital, 700 River Drive, Fort Bragg, California

CONDUCT OF BUSINESS:

1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call

CLOSED SESSION:

1. Information/Action: Conference with legal counsel regarding alleged breach of confidentiality provisions of the Brown Act by a member of the Board of Directors which could result in litigation against the District. Government Code §54956.9(d)(2)(4), (e)(1)(2); Government Code §54963; Evidence Code §950, et seq.

RECONVENTION OF OPEN SESSION: CALL TO ORDER – MR. STEVE LUND, PRESIDENT

 Roll call

REPORT ON CLOSED SESSION MATTERS:

1. Information/Action: Conference with legal counsel regarding alleged breach of confidentiality 2. Comments from the community.

3. Comments from the Board of Directors.

4. Adjourn

Dated: January 3, 2017