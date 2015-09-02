Great Day in Elk 2015
My first visit to the Great Day in Elk was quite a pleasant experience. The organizers and participants were one and the same, joyfully sharing their bounty with their neighbors and visitors alike. This precious jewel of an event is not to be missed in the future!
Great Day in Elk 2015 from Terrence Vaughn on Vimeo.
2 thoughts on “Great Day in Elk 2015”
My cousin, lost his hat while sailing. In the photo, the cap says Great Day in Elk. Kind of a greenish two tone ball cap.
He is very ill and I would like to purchase another one.
Do you have any idea how I can find one?
