CITY WORKERS FEELING SQUEEZED

For over a decade, we, the employees of the City of Fort Bragg, have sacrificed and tightened our belts during tough economic times for the city snd watched as prices have gone up and our ability to make ends meet has gone down. Now that Fort Bragg is doing better with increased revenues, we are still being offered sub standard wages that don’t keep up with inflation.

It seems every time we sit down with the city, they have some new excuse about why they can’t pay us a livable wage. In budget projections they routinely overestimate expenses and underestimate revenues, so they can scare the public with a looming deficit. This is not a question of ability to pay, our requests are reasonable. It is a question of priorities. After so many years, we want the City Council to make the people who do the work, who keep the city running, a priority.

Stand with your city workers and call a City Council Member today!