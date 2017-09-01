Community News Timberwolves Sports 

Fort Bragg Timberwolves travel to Forestville to play the El Molino Lions

Senior T.J. Campbell threw for 435 yards and four touchdowns to lift visiting St. Bernard’s to a 42-20 win over El Molino in the season opener for both teams.

Campbell finished with 25 completions in 45 attempts, finding standout senior receiver Micha Fontenot-Cornely nine times for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Diego Perez hauled in four passes for 116 yards and senior Bryce Gratz also caught a touchdown pass for the Crusaders (1-0).

St. Bernard’s is back in action Saturday afternoon at home against Casa Grande. El Molino hosts Fort Bragg next Friday night.

 

