MCDH Finance Committee Sept 26 2017

Finance Committee has proposed a new member

Marianne McGee, MA/ABS

The Mendocino Coast District Hospital (MCDH) Finance Committee meeting September 26 consisted of an informative presentation on the Home Health & Hospice Department, the monthly financial report and a new candidate for this committee.

Apparently Kaye Handley has officially resigned from the Finance Committee and they are recommending that Chandra Blencowe replace her. While Ms. Blencowe, awaiting the birth of her second child, is unavailable for several months, it is heartening to see a younger person with a career as an Account stepping into this role. Additionally, since she will be giving birth at MCDH for a second time, one holds out hope that she will be committed to continuing Obstetrics care at the hospital.

Two months into the fiscal year, while it appears there has been a lower than expected inpatient populations, outpatient surgeries, primarily through the pain clinic procedures, are offsetting that loss. It was expected the Annual audit Report was going to be presented, it appears there are two issues that will emerge from that report next month.

Carole White did ask about the impact of the ballot measure to fund Mental Health facilities and services on MCDH. Staff clarified the expensive issues associated with patients brought to the Emergency Department (ED) on 5150’s, which are 72 hour holds to observe whether the person is a danger to themselves or others. So, this proposed facility will free up ED resources and give patients more appropriate assistance.

Please note this is the MCDH Finance Committee meeting. The MCDH Planning Committee, now chaired by President Steve Lund, only met as a part of the September 23 special meeting.