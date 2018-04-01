Mendocino Cannabis Industry Association Hosts 5th District Candidates

Comptche 5th District Candidates Forum

Mendocino Cannabis Industry Association sponsored a candidates forum in Comptche at the Comptche Community Hall hosted by Amanda Reiman.

. “For the first time in Mendocino County electoral history, there was a ‘cannabis inclusive’ candidates’ forum.” Comptche hosted all five candidates for the 5th District Supervisor’s seat, where they answered questions covering a broad range of topics, including cannabis issues facing our community, and how these issues affect the future of Mendocino County.