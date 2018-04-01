Thursday, April 5, 2018
Latest:

Streaming News, Sports & Local Events

Cannabis as Medicine Cannabis News & Views Community News Politics The News 

Mendocino Cannabis Industry Association Hosts 5th District Candidates

Terrence Vaughn 405 Views 0 Comments

Comptche 5th District Candidates Forum

Mendocino Cannabis Industry Association sponsored a candidates forum in Comptche at the Comptche Community Hall hosted by Amanda Reiman.

. “For the first time in Mendocino County electoral history, there was a ‘cannabis inclusive’ candidates’ forum.” Comptche hosted all five candidates for the 5th District Supervisor’s seat, where they answered questions covering a broad range of topics, including cannabis issues facing our community, and how these issues affect the future of Mendocino County.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *