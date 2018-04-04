County Supervisor Seeks Emergency Care Reform – MyNewsLA.com

This potential legislation will allow Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) to take homeless people suffering with a mental health crisis or intoxication to a mental health or detox facility directly, where legally now they must take them to a Hospital Emergency Department and involve law enforcement.

Given our new mental health tax and the the condition of the Mendocino Coast District Hospital, this makes a great deal of sense.

