2018 Abalone Cook Festival & Cookoff, August 11th at 11am to 2:30pm, Noyo Harbor South

A faternity of seasoned abalone cooks from around the globe compete to win over the popular judges vote for best taste. The purchase of this ticket qualifies you as a popular judge.

Abalone will be provided by Ocean Rose Abalone Farm located in Cayucos CA. Grown and harvested in perfect conditions, their sustainable Abalone product is fed wild and farm raised kelp making them tender and delicious. Each ticket purchased gives you 7-10 tastings from one of three groups of ten chefs. In addition to tasting your group, 9 random tickets are marked to make the recipient a finalist judge. The final round of cooks consists of the three winners from their perspective color group. Proceeds go to the Northern California Sea Urchin eradication effort through the Waterman’s Alliance Group. He lp eradicate the purple sea urchin population that has decimated the once-abundant kelp forests that nourished abalone.

Tickets at BrownPaperTickets.com



