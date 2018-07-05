MCDH Parcel Tax Recount Completed!

Official Count Stands!

A citizen with a large number of property parcels paid for an official recount of “Measure C”, which imposes a $144 per parcel tax for the Mendocino Coast Healthcare District (MCHD), which operates Mendocino Coast District Hospital (MCDH).

After carefully examining 7,171 ballots, County Clerk Susan Ranochak said there were “no changes and no challenges” to the initial official results. With 57.3% of eligible registered voters casting ballots, there were 4,593 Yes Votes (66.77%) and 2286 No Votes (33.23%).

So, by a handful of votes, the Parcel Tax Measure C has successfully passed, under the scrutiny of a recount.