Friday, July 6, 2018
Latest:
Mendocino TV

Mendocino TV

Streaming News, Sports & Local Events

Building Healthy Communities Community News Election 2018 MCDH Mendocino Coast Health District Politics The News 

MCDH Parcel Tax Recount Completed!

mmmcgee 101 Views 0 Comments , , , , , , , ,

Official Count Stands!

A citizen with a large number of property parcels paid for an official recount of “Measure C”, which imposes a $144 per parcel tax for the Mendocino Coast Healthcare District (MCHD), which operates Mendocino Coast District Hospital (MCDH).

After carefully examining 7,171 ballots, County Clerk Susan Ranochak said there were “no changes and no challenges” to the initial official results.  With 57.3% of eligible registered voters casting ballots, there were 4,593 Yes Votes (66.77%) and 2286 No Votes (33.23%).

So, by a handful of votes, the Parcel Tax Measure C has successfully passed, under the scrutiny of a recount.

You May Also Like

Ft. Bragg Unified School District Sept. 8 2016

Terrence Vaughn 0

Skate Park Re-Opening Rocks Fort Bragg

Terrence Vaughn 0

EWS Fully Funded Now!

mmmcgee 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *