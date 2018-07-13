Skyhawk Improving, Leaves District 5 Race

The following email was taken from Chris Skyhawk’s public social media page and indicates he will no longer be participating in the District 5 election for Mendocino County Supervisor.

While Mendocino TV called Ms. Ranochek and Ms. Bartolomie to get an update on the impact of the election process, both were at a Conference until Monday, so we will update our information then.

As many of you know, late last month Chris Skyhawk suffered a severe hemorrhagic stroke. On behalf of Chris, and our whole family, we would like to thank everyone for the tremendous outpouring of support and love over the last few weeks. It has really meant a lot to us.

The good news is that Chris is out of critical danger. We are, however, looking at a long recovery road. At this point, our sole priority is to come together as a family and focus on Chris’ healing. We know that there is a lot of concern, but it is still too early to tell what that might look like and what full recovery might mean. In all cases the process will be all- encompassing for the foreseeable future. During this time we continue to ask for the community’s patience, and to respect our privacy so that we can focus on healing and family.

Chris Skyhawk has officially ended his campaign for Mendocino County Supervisor. Given the severity of stroke and the level of effort that will be necessary to heal, there is no chance Chris will re-join the race. Chris loves this community. He feels very honored to have had so much support as a first-time candidate, and encourages everyone to remain active and vigilant in protecting this amazing place we are blessed to call home.

For anyone who would like to be updated as the recovery continues, we have set up a Caring Bridge page (Updates on Chris Skyhawk) as well as a Go Fund Me campaign to help with the financial burden (Chris Skyhawk Recovery Fund). Again — thank you for the love and support. It has really meant the world to us. Samantha https://www.gofundme.com/chris-skyhawk-recovery-fund https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/updatesonchrisskyhawk