Friday, July 13, 2018
Latest:
Mendocino TV

Mendocino TV

Streaming News, Sports & Local Events

Community News County of Mendocino Government Meetings and News 

Skyhawk Improving, Leaves District 5 Race

mmmcgee 4 Views 0 Comments , , ,

The following email was taken from Chris Skyhawk’s public social media page and indicates he will no longer be participating in the District 5 election for Mendocino County Supervisor.

While Mendocino TV called Ms. Ranochek and Ms. Bartolomie to get an update on the impact of the election process, both were at a Conference until Monday, so we will update our information then.

As many of you know, late last month Chris Skyhawk suffered a severe hemorrhagic stroke. On behalf of Chris, and our whole family, we would like to thank everyone for the tremendous outpouring of support and love over the last few weeks. It has really meant a lot to us.

The good news is that Chris is out of critical danger. We are, however, looking at a long recovery road. At this point, our sole priority is to come together as a family and focus on Chris’ healing. We know that there is a lot of concern, but it is still too early to tell what that might look like and what full recovery might mean. In all cases the process will be all- encompassing for the foreseeable future. During this time we continue to ask for the community’s patience, and to respect our privacy so that we can focus on healing and family.

Chris Skyhawk has officially ended his campaign for Mendocino County Supervisor. Given the severity of stroke and the level of effort that will be necessary to heal, there is no chance Chris will re-join the race. Chris loves this community. He feels very honored to have had so much support as a first-time candidate, and encourages everyone to remain active and vigilant in protecting this amazing place we are blessed to call home.

For anyone who would like to be updated as the recovery continues, we have set up a Caring Bridge page (Updates on Chris Skyhawk) as well as a Go Fund Me campaign to help with the financial burden (Chris Skyhawk Recovery Fund). Again — thank you for the love and support. It has really meant the world to us. Samantha https://www.gofundme.com/chris-skyhawk-recovery-fund https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/updatesonchrisskyhawk


		


			


	


		
	


	
			
			
		
		



		

	

		You May Also Like
	


	


					


									

						
													
					

				
				


					

						Comparison of 3 Hospitals
					


					

						 
						Terrence Vaughn

						0
					


				


			

					


				
				


					

						Calistoga Balloon Ride
					


					

						 
						Terrence Vaughn

						0
					


				


			

					


				
				


					

						Labor Day Parade
					


					

						 
						Terrence Vaughn

						0
					


				


			

		
	


	
	



	
	
	
		

		
Leave a Reply 
			

				
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *