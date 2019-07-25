Chris Skyhawk – Stroke reveals loves presence





County supervisorial candidate Chris Skyhawk was needing a break from the fierce political race. He and a friend went to a mountain cabin and it was there that he had his stroke. He awoke 6 weeks later in a hospital, not knowing where he was. Chris’s voice now goes beyond local politics. He is a passionate, down to earth, inspirational speaker. If you want to help Chris and his family with ongoing expenses you can go to GoFundMe and search Chris Skyhawk.