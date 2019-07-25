Mendocino Coast District Hospital Board of Directors
July 25 2019 6 pm
CLOSED SESSION
- 1. Information/Action: Hardin v. Mendocino Coast District Hospital, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, et al., Case No. 3:17-CV-05554, conference with legal counsel. Government Code §54956.9.
- 2. Information/Action: Pursuant to §32155 of the Health and Safety Code July Quality Management and Improvement Council Reports
- 3. Information/Action:Pursuant to California Government Code §54954.5 and §32155 of the Health and Safety Code Medical Staff Credentials and Privileges Review and Medical Staff Report
- 4. Information/Action:Anticipated Litigation with Legal Counsel pertaining to Measure C Parcel Tax exemptions, Government Code Section §54957
APPROVAL OF CONSENT CALENDAR
- 1. Approval of Board of Directors meeting minutes of June 27, 2019 Tab 1
- 2. Approval of Special Board of Directors meeting minutes of June 29, 2019 Tab 2
- 3. Approval of Policy #1325 Competencies of Employees and Registry Staff 2nd Read Tab 3
- 4. Approval of Policy #1356 On Call 1st Read Tab 4
- 5. Approval of Policy #1379 Staffing Table 1st Read Tab 5
- 6. Approval of Conflict of Interest Code 2nd Read Tab 6
- 7. Approval of Alysoun Huntley Ford Fund Draw (there were no requests
NEW BUSINESS
- 1. Parcel Tax Parcel Consolidation Update: Mr. Shin Green & Tab 7 Action/InformationMr. Michael Riemenschneider
- 2. Should we establish a Legislative Committee: Mr. John Redding Action/Information
- 3. Should we establish a Legislative Standing Committee: Mr. John Redding Action/Information
- 4. Resolution 2019-15 Conflict of Interest Code: Ms. Karen Arnold, Chair Tab 8 Action
- 5. Board Protocol on contacting Legal Counsel: Ms. Karen Arnold, Chair Action
- 6. Update on June 29 Board Retreat: Ms. Karen Arnold, Chair
OLD BUSINESS
- Measure C Update: Mr. Wayne Allen, Interim CEO
- Meditech Update: Mr. Wayne Allen, Interim CEO
REPORTS
- CEO Report: Mr. Wayne Allen, Interim CEO
- Medical Staff Report: Dr. John Kermen
Appointments to Medical Staff-Provisional Status
- Veer Babu, MD –Department of Medicine-Emergency Department
- Steven Lallis, MD –Department of Surgery-Orthopedics
- Jenny Lee, MD –Department of Surgery-Obstetrics/Gynecology
- Samer Muala, MD –Department of Medicine-Hospitalist Service
- Jalaal Shah, DO –Department of Surgery-Orthopedics
- Leslie Wilkof, MD –Department of Surgery-Obstetrics/Gynecology
Re-Appointments to Medical Staff
- Tareq Ali, MD –Department of Medicine-Emergency Department
- Mark Causin, MD –Department of Medicine-Hospitalist Service
- Darby Clayson, MD –Department of Medicine-Hospitalist Service
- Christiane Eisele, MD –Department of Medicine-Emergency Department
- Mandaar Gokhale, MDC –Department of Medicine-Emergency Department
- David Gonzales, DO –Department of Medicine-Hospitalist Service
- Timothy Hockenberry, MD –Department of Medicine-Hospitalist Service
- David Irvine, MD –Department of Medicine-Emergency Department
- Barbara Kilian, MD –Department of Medicine-Emergency Department
- Kelly King, MD –Department of Medicine-Hospitalist Service
- Richard Leach, MD –Department of Medicine-Emergency Department
- Irais Leon, MD –Department of Medicine-Emergency Department
- Timothy Musick, MD –Department of Medicine-Hospitalist Service
- Faraaz Osmani, MD –Department of Medicine-Hospitalist Service
- Nguyen Pham, MD –Department of Medicine-Hospitalist Service
- Christopher Ryan, MD –Department of Medicine-Hospitalist Service
- Robin Serrahn, MD –Department of Medicine-Emergency Department
- Christina Tsao, MD –Department of Medicine-Hospitalist Service
Appointment to VRad Tele-Radiology Physicians
- Lorenzo Mannelli, MD
Re-Appointment to VRad Tele-Radiology Physicians
- Michael Cooney, MD
- Joshua Sokol, MD