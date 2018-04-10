Fifth District County Supervisor Candidates Forum on April 18th from 2pm to 4pm

Skip Taube of Naturally Mendocino will host this live call-in show with a small select audience in the studio who will be prepared to also ask questions.

In preparation for this show we are creating profiles of candidates which will be used to promote the on-line forum. To help do this we will conduct a brief recorded “job interview” with each candidate in the studio, where everyone is asked the same questions. We also plan to record candidates speaking at public events for use in the profiles.

We are also asking every candidate in the County if they would pledge, if elected, to donate 10% of their salary back to charitable groups from the communities in their district.

This live forum will be posted on MendocinoTV.com with a comments feature, as well as clips posted on Facebook, until the election is over (and then archived).

Please call-in or comment online.