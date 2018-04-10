Fifth District Supervisor Candidates Forum at the Anderson Valley Grange

Greetings all and thank you for making last night’s candidates’ forum an outstanding success! I did not count exactly, but there were more than one hundred people in attendance and at least 40 who attended for the full 3½ hours or more. Heidi did a great job as moderator and Sheila keeping the speakers on time. Greg Krouse deserves special thanks and recognition for the set up, lighting, and technical expertise. He was still there in the Grange Hall carefully putting away the tech equipment that made seeing and hearing the event so accessible at 11:00 p.m. Mary O’Brien was responsible for getting the refreshments/beverages together in the kitchen. Mary Pat, Amy/Mia Bloyd (does anyone have their email?) did yeoman’s work in the kitchen. Heidi, Judy Bayshore, Andy Jones, Morgan, Amy/Mia, Barbara, and Nancy all brought food. The efficient clean-up crew of Greg, Amy, Mia, Rainbow, Barbara, Angela, and Cob got everything back in its rightful spot.

Thanks to Terry at MCTV and Justin from KZYX there will be television and radio coverage. Terry said that the broadcast would be on the www.mendocinotv.com website today and Alice will edit Justin’s recordings and put it on the radio schedule. I plan to write a short review for the AVA (and have a photo of the candidates) and mention the broadcasts for those who could not attend—hopefully there will be a date for the KZYX version by next Monday when the article goes in.



